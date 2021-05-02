World Laughter Day 2021: Know the History and Significance

May 2 marks the World Laughter Day, internationally. It’s an annual event celebrated globally to harp on the importance of the healing effects of laughter and direct people towards a healthier and happier way of life. It was first celebrated in Mumbai in 2008, July 28 due to the initiative taken by Dr Madan Kataria, who is the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement.

It was Dr Kataria who created the World Laughter Day in 1998 as he was fascinated by the astonishing results that could come from laughing, especially the facial feedback hypotheses. It has been observed that by flexing facial muscles to laugh, change of emotion can be induced.

The endeavour is to create world peace and encourage a global awareness, consciousness of bonding. Over 105 countries have welcomed the laughter yoga movement and the World Laughter Day has gained immense prominence over the years.

Significance

World Laughter Day is a day dedicated to cherishing the very beautiful, powerful, positive emotion that perpetuates with laughter. It’s a breath of fresh air, especially in times like these when the world has been battling a pandemic.

There is no better way than to laugh away your worries when going gets tough. Laughter indeed is the best medicine. The significance of ‘laughter’ is incredibly huge. Being happy is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Well, there’s plenty of scientific evidence to back this up.

Did you know that laughter causes a decrease in cortisol levels which is the stress hormone?

Yes, it does not only figuratively vanish your worries, but physically brings about amazing positive changes to the body. Many diseases stemming out of stress get prevented when one is super happy, and has a fun-filled lifestyle. Laughter exercises are a great way to ensure that.

You get to shed 40-60 calories through laughing and ensure a great core and facial muscle exercise. It improves T-cells. It’s a wonderful way to boost your mental health. Moreover, laughter brings people closer and infuses energy and spreads happiness and warmth.

Celebrate the World Laughter Day from the comforts of your home, stay safe and spread the cheer. Engage in exchanging jokes, harmless pranks, and crack everyone up so that the world becomes a happier place to live in. Virtual parties with your friends could be fun where you could reminisce old times, talking about funniest incidents.

