World Laughter Day 2022: Here's How Laughing Can Help Relieve Stress, Boost Immunity

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: Stress has completely penetrated our lives. Whether it’s at the workplace, at home due to family or our love life, stress never leaves us alone. In such a situation, what might be the solution? This World Laughter Day, lets understand the effects of laughter on our body and mind.

Doctors suggest that laughter is the best medicine to lower your stress. Be it watching a sitcom, stand up comedy or just joking around with friends, laughter is one of the best ways to relieve stress. While a good sense of humor doesn’t amount to drinking elixir of life and curing all health problems, data suggests that laughter does have a lot of health benefits.

Some of the short-term benefits of having a good laugh are:

Soothes tension

Laughter helps relax the muscles in your body and reduces physical stress. It also stimulates blood circulation. Stimulate organs

Laughter helps in the absorption of oxygen, stimulates your heart, lungs, and muscles, and increases the endorphin levels that help reduce the pains in your body. Activate and relieve stress response

An increase followed by a decrease in stress response due to laughter helps give you a feeling of relaxation. Hence, post a good laughter session, you experience a very relaxed feeling.

There are also some long-term effects that work in favor of our body, and they are:

Mood improvisation

Sometimes, people experience mood swings, depression and anxiety due to chronic health issues or mental stress. Laughter helps deal with these psychological problems and improve your self-esteem. Relieves pain

In the long run, if you are a person who laughs as soon as he gets an opportunity, the result is the regulated release of endorphins that act as analgesics (body’s natural painkillers) and the result is reduced pain in the body. Strengthen your immune system

The release of neuropeptides helps in fighting illnesses and improves the immune system. To boost the release of neuropeptides, it is important to have positive thoughts, laughter helps you see the positive around you rather than the negatives.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.