World Laughter Day 2022: History, Significance, and How to Celebrate the Day

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: Laughter is arguably one of the most joyous and equally beneficial functions of our minds. Laughter instantly makes you and the surroundings a tad bit more beautiful and positive. And to remind the world about the importance of laughter, the first Sunday of May is celebrated as World Laughter Day.

With a plethora of commotion in our physical and mental state, laughter, sometimes, gets subdued or overshadowed. But we need not forget that laughter is the equivalent of light in the darkness of the wildly complicated nexus of randomness.

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: History

World Laughter Day was first celebrated in Mumbai in 1998 when Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement, highlighted a theory through that movement. He hypothesised that facial movements could reflect on the mental state of a person. And so, slowly and gradually, parks and fields in the morning started filling up with roars of laughter. And this is how, with the advent of Laughter Yoga, was born the World Laughter Day.

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: Significance

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every May to remind people to laugh and make those around them laugh. It has been scientifically observed that laughter tends to decrease the cortisol level in the brain, which subsequently, affects positively on the body. Laughter has utmost importance when it comes to lifting the mood or tweaking the train of thought that is not heading in the right direction.

How To Celebrate The Day?

World Laughter Day is probably the easiest day to observe as all you have to do is laugh. Well, by that we do not mean that you wake up and start chuckling. We mean that on that day, you need to prioritise happiness and make sure that people around you are cheerful. Crack jokes, play harmless pranks, or have a small get-together with your friends and family and have a good time. And before you know it, you would have successfully celebrated World Laughter Day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.