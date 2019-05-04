English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Laughter Day: ROFL at These Laughter Clubs in Delhi-NCR
On World Laughter Day, scroll down to find out where to head out and enjoy live comedy shows in your city.
Have you laughed out loud today? If not, make sure you spend your day laughing your heart out as its World Laughter Day on May 5. While you always have the option to sit back at home in the luxury and comfort of your bed and enjoy watching some funny movies, we suggest you head out and watch a live comedy show at these places.
Mind it; if stand-up comedy is your thing, you have landed on the right article.
Manhattan the Craft Brewery, Gurgaon
Do you want to enjoy some live comedy while sipping beer? This bar-cum laughter club is a perfect place to be if you are looking out for this combination. Located in Gurgaon Sector 43, the Thursday Nights at Manhattan Craft Brewery have in store stand-up shows that can be best enjoyed with a frosted glass of their freshly-brewed beer.
Behroopiya Entertainers, Gurgaon
This Gurgaon-based theatre group, Behroopiya Entertainers have some stellar stand-up shows in store for you. If comedy with theatre is your thing, do not miss out on some world-class comedy acts by this production group, who performs all over Delhi NCR.
Striker Pub and Kitchen, Vasant Kunj
Now don’t just Netflix and Chill on Fridays. Instead, welcome your weekend with a laughter ride at Striker Pub and Kitchen in Vasant Kunj. The pub organizes Laughter Night Friday Therapy, a stand-up show, each Friday.
What A Comic Show, SDA
A comic themed restaurant at Safdarjung Development Area in Delhi, What a Comic Show has become a hub for stand-up comedy. You can always try your hands at comedy at this place.
Canvas Laugh Club, Noida
This list is definitely incomplete without Canvas Laugh Club at DLF Mall of India, Noida, which has staged a few of the best comedy acts. Live stand-up comedy acts at this place are definitely going to make for all the blues of your day.
