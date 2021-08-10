World Lion Day 2021: 5 Places to See Lions in the Wild

Happy World Lion Day! Even though lions will always be the king of the jungle, it feels good to celebrate the mighty Asiatic cats on the day exclusively dedicated to them. Lions, known to be one of the scariest animals of the jungle with its golden fur and the flowing mane, is also magnificent to look at. Imagine you are in a safari and the king of the jungle pays you a visit, right in front of your jeep. Amazing, isn’t it? To celebrate the day, we have prepared a list of five wildlife sanctuaries which provide you the real-life experience of having a rendezvous with none other than a lion. Take a look at the list below and don’t forget to include them in your next itinerary for a lion safari.

Kuno Wildlife Sactuary, Madhya Pradesh

Sprawling over an area of 133 square miles in the Sheopur and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh, Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary is 200 kilometres from Gwalior. This wildlife sanctuary provides the goosebump-infused experience of coming face-to-face with lions.

Sita Mata Wildlife Sannctuary, Rajasthan

After lions were announced as endangered in the Gir forest, they were introduced in multiple other sanctuaries to maintain their population. Sita Mata Sanctuary, situated in the southeast portion of Pratapgarh is a protected area which is home to lions.

Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh

70kilometres away from Varanasi, Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many species and is a marvel for picnic goers and bird watchers. Lions were introduced to Chandra Prabha Sanctuary in 1958. Since then, the sanctuary has been home to the mighty animals. The sanctuary is in the list for the reintroduction of Indian lions post the declaration of its endangered status.

Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Spread across the Aravalli range, Kumbhalgarh Wildlife sanctuary houses thousands of species, animals, birds, insects and a wide range of plant species. It is also one of the sanctuaries which pffers lion safari as a major attraction for the tourists

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

15 kilometres away from Porbandar, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is a fascinating place for wildlife photographers, bird watchers and the ones who seek to watch lions in their own habitat.

