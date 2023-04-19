World Liver Day 2023: Symptoms of Liver Disease and Ways to Keep it Healthy

WORLD LIVER DAY 2023: The liver is considered one of the most essential and complex organs of the human body. It contributes to areas such as metabolism, immunity, and digestion. It is responsible for the synthesis of various proteins and drives the detoxification process in the body. To raise awareness about the ailments and the ways to maintain the health of such an important organ in the body, April 19 is observed as World Liver Day annually.

Today, we will talk about the symptoms that lead to various diseases related to the liver and also the ways one can maintain the health of this essential organ of the human body. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO),liver-related diseases are the tenth most common cause of death in India. Although the diseases do not show symptoms right away, it’s not impossible to notice signs of a simmering ailment.

World Liver Day 2023: Symptoms

If you are developing a liver-related disease then your body might indicate it through –

Swelling in the legs and ankles

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Jaundice

Abdominal pain

Urine colour

Itchy and red skin around the stomach

Blood in stool, etc.

These symptoms must not be ignored and immediate medical attention is required in case two or more symptoms prevail.

Now, although it gets difficult after you have developed an ailment, one can take care of their liver’s health beforehand, so that the chances of liver diseases are close to negligible.

Tips To Keep Your Liver Healthy

Avoid alcohol or at least limit it. Alcohol drastically dehydrates your body and makes it hard for your liver to remove the toxins from the body. Maintain a healthy diet. It is important to include leafy, green vegetables and high-fibre foods in your diet. Exercise regularly to improve and maintain the efficiency of the liver in performing its functions. Avoid contact with infected body fluid to stay away from hepatitis virus.

