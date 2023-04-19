World Liver Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD LIVER DAY 2023: World Liver Day is celebrated across the world on April 19 to raise awareness about liver-related disorders and diseases. Life with an unhealthy liver is next to impossible as it is a highly complex organ of the body which is responsible for immunity, digestion, as well as metabolism. Thus, we need to keep the liver healthy.

Liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death in India, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As a result, World Liver Day is observed to motivate people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid eating oily and greasy food and spread awareness about liver diseases.

World Liver Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme for World Liver Day is ‘Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Up, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone.’

Things to know about the Liver

The liver is the second most vital organ (next to the brain) in our body and conducts over five hundred functions related to metabolism, immunity, excretion, storage of absorbed nutrients and many more. Any crisis or ailment in the liver not only influences the digestive system but also affects the proper functioning of the kidney, lungs, heart and brain. Moreover, the health of the liver can be affected by excessive fat accumulation and different viruses.

There are some common symptoms of liver disorders such as loss of appetite, abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, etc.

Importance of Liver

Maintaining the health of the liver is quite necessary as it performs many functions and plays a vital role in the human digestive system.

Diseases like Hepatitis B, C and hepatocellular carcinoma often occur because of bad lifestyle choices, excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, continuous intake of unhealthy food over a long period, inactive lifestyle and lack of exercise.

So, on this World Liver Day, let’s take a vow to be mindful and protect the liver, keeping the diseases at bay.

