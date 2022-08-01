World Lung Cancer Day 2022: Types, Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

WORLD LUNG CANCER DAY 2022: Lungs are a pair of spongy, air-filled organs located on either side of the chest that enables one to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. Failure of this organ can instantly turn fatal. According to World Health Organization, lung cancer is responsible for nearly 25 percent of cancer death and is one of the most common cancer worldwide. To raise awareness about the challenges and threats related to lung cancer, every year, August 1 is observed as World Lung Cancer Day.

On World Lung Cancer Day 2022, here we have listed down the types, symptoms, treatments, and prevention of lung cancer.

Types of Lung Cancer:

Lung cancer can be broadly classified into two main types:

Small cell lung cancers (SCLC) Non-small lung cancers (NSCLS)

NSCLS can be further classified into three main types:

Adenocarcinomas Squamous cell carcinomas Large cell carcinomas

Most common symptoms of Lung Cancer:

Lung cancer causes pain in the chest and ribs. The most common symptom includes coughing which can be chronic, dry, with phlegm or blood. It can cause fatigue and loss of appetite. Lung cancer increases the risk of respiratory infections, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Other common symptoms include weight loss, hoarseness, swollen lymph node, and weakness.

Treatment of lung cancer:

The treatment of lung cancer depends on the stage of cancer that’s detected in an individual body and how far the illness has damaged blood vessels, lymph, and nodes. The treatment of lung cancer can be broadly classified into 4 different types:

Surgery Chemotherapy Targeted therapy Radiation therapy

Medical professionals will first identify which type of treatment is better for an individual, after the proper diagnosis.

So, how to prevent lung cancer?

Quit smoking. Avoid second-hand smoking. Maintain a healthy diet. Exercise regularly. Avoid any kind of exposure to toxic chemicals.

