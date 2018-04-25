World Malaria Day 2018: Proven Home Remedies to Get Rid of Mosquitoes

Everyone reading this right now has experienced the redness, the swelling and the uncontrollable itching that comes with a mosquito bite. It’s enough to ruin any barbecue or picnic! Not only can these insects cause several dangerous and fatal diseases like malaria, dengue, and yellow fever, mosquito bites are itchy and painful. The market is flooded with several chemical-laden mosquito repellents. These products can help you make your surroundings mosquito-free, but at the same time, they have negative effects on the environment. Stay ahead of the disease-carriers with these tips for keeping the bugs at bay:Lavender is loved by humans all over the world, but mosquitoes hate it! To keep mosquitoes out of your home, add a drop of lavender to ribbon and place around open windows. The mosquitoes will certainly think twice about entering!Mosquitoes often strike while we are outdoors, barbecuing, but this simple trick will turn your barbecue into a natural mosquito repellent, while also adding delicious flavour to your food!Neem oil is a vegetable extracted from the Neem tree native to the Indian sub-continent – it is sometimes referred to as “the tree of life”. Neem oil is a natural insecticide used on plants to keep harmful insects away, and it works the same way on humans. Apply neem oil to the skin and keep mosquitoes away.All you need to do is just sprinkle coffee grounds wherever you find stagnant water near your house. The mosquito eggs present in the water will be forced to come to the surface of the water due to the coffee grounds. As they come to the surface, they will be deprived of oxygen. This will kill them before they are hatched and will prevent mosquitoes from breeding.Citronella or any other strong smelling herbal candles are highly offensive to mosquitoes. The sight of the flame and scent from the candles is enough to send even the largest and most determined mosquitos packing.