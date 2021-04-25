World Malaria Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know About The Day

Malaria comes as is a life-threatening disease and is transmitted via bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes that are infected by malaria causing plasmodium parasite. About half of the global citizens are at risk of malaria, primarily in poor countries. The deadly disease infects more than 500 million people across the world each year and is very much preventable and curable, as per World Health Organisation.

World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on April 25 and global organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO), which comes as the United Nations’ (UN) management and regulating authority for global health, play a considerable role in promoting the awareness about the disease.

The activities and events that are organised on World Malaria Day come as collaborations between NGOs, government organisations, communities and individuals.

Some of the countries that have been actively celebrating World Malaria Day are:

United States

Zambia

Mozambique

Switzerland

Uganda

Belgium

Denmark

Ethiopia

Cameroon

Germany

Many individuals and non-profit organisations as well as enterprises observe the day as an opportunity to donate money towards key malaria prevention initiatives. A large number of events aimed at fundraising are also organised to promote the prevention, control and treatment of malaria.

Newspapers, radio stations and TV channels also roll out different initiatives on the day to enhance awareness and promote anti-malaria campaigns across the world. The day is marked as a global observance and is not a public holiday.

World Malaria Day also allows new donors to join in a global alliance against malaria, and for research and educational institutions to communicate scientific advances to the people.

The World Health Assembly established World Malaria Day in May 2007. The goal of the event is to furnish countries in the impacted regions the platform to study from each other’s experiences and support one another’s initiatives.

The day also provides international allies, businesses and institutions with a chance to demonstrate their abilities and catapult the initiatives.

