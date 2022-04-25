World Malaria Day 2022: What To Eat While Recovering From Malaria

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared World Malaria Day in 2007 as part of its initiative to raise awareness regarding the disease. This disease is spread in humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Despite being a curable disease, Malaria has been a deadly disease among communities around the globe. According to the WHO, in 2020 alone, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria and 627,000 malaria-related fatalities in 85 nations. Malaria has been particularly devastating in African countries and the Indian subcontinent.

It is very important to know what diet should be followed if you are suffering from Malaria. A healthy diet and restriction on a few food items can help in speedy recovery. According to senior dietician Himanshi Sharma of Kailash Hospital, Delhi, a balanced diet is essential to recover from Malaria. She says that if your diet is rich in nutrients and consists of healthy food choices, you will have a greater chance of fully recovering from the disease.

The diet should include the following food items.

Fruits like papaya, grapes, berries, orange, kiwi, melon and pineapple should be taken while recovering from Malaria. These fruits are rich in vitamin C and they detoxify your body, which helps the body to fight the disease.

The person recovering from Malaria should remain hydrated. Coconut water, sugarcane juice and pomegranate juice can be taken to stay hydrated. Staying hydrated is a must to treat malaria.

Soups and vegetables should be included in your diet. Tomato and carrot soup, broccoli broth and basil soup can be taken.

Pulses like masoor dal, moong dal, urad dal and chickpeas are great sources of protein and should be taken while recovering from Malaria.

What not to eat in Malaria

Himanshi Sharma says that fried food items should be avoided, as it can cause nausea, vomiting and gastric problems. Canned and processed food should also be avoided at all costs. Only simple home cooked food should be given to the patient. Special care should be taken to ensure that the patient’s food isn’t too oily or spicy.

Caffeine based drinks like coffee should also be avoided while recovering from malaria.

