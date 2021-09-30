World Maritime Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) observes World Maritime Day every year. Individual governments determine the precise day, although it is normally observed during the final week of September, usually on the last Thursday of the month. This year, the day will be marked on September 30.

During World Maritime Day, public attention is drawn to maritime safety and the marine environment, as well as IMO initiatives in a particular area.

Without the international shipping of products that is expedited by those within the maritime industry, the world’s economy would not be able to function. This is often a reality that goes unnoticed by many.

World Maritime Day: History and Significance

In 1948, an international conference in Geneva passed a convention establishing the IMO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that develops and maintains a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping. In 1982, the international maritime organization (IMO) took the name Intergovernmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO).

The main objective of the IMO is to focus on areas such as safety, environmental issues, legal issues, technical cooperation, maritime safety and maritime efficiency. World Maritime Day was celebrated for the first time on March 17, 1978.

With the goal to raise awareness of the important contribution of shipping to the world, this initiative can become a significant attempt to unify the maritime community. The year 2021 has been chosen by the International Maritime Organization to be marked as an year of action for seafarers, who faced unexampled hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite their vital role as key contributors of international offer chains.

World Maritime Day 2021: Theme

With the theme “Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future", the world Maritime Theme for 2021 aims to extend the visibility of seafarers by highlighting the important roles they play now and will continue to play in the near future.

