World Maritime Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance

WORLD MARITIME DAY 2022: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) observes World Maritime Day in the last week of September, preferably on the last Thursday of the month. This year, it will be observed on September 29. The day focuses on drawing public attention to maritime safety and the marine environment.

World Maritime Day: Theme

The theme for World Maritime Day 2022 is ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ – which reflects the need to support a “green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future while leaving no one behind.”

According to the official website of IMO, the theme provides an opportunity to “focus on the importance of a sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post-pandemic world.” It is important to mention that without the international shipping of products by the maritime industry, the world’s economy would be in a precarious situation.

This is often a reality that goes unnoticed under the larger conversations of world trade and the economy. Additionally, the World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) will be held in Durban, South Africa, from 12 to 14 October 2022.

World Maritime Day: History

In 1948, an international conference in Geneva passed a specialized convention that established the IMO, an agency under the United Nations. It was established to develop and maintain a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping. The main objective of the IMO remains to focus on areas such as safety, environmental issues, legal issues, technical cooperation, maritime safety and maritime efficiency. World Maritime Day was celebrated for the first time on March 17, 1978.

World Maritime Day: Significance

According to United Nations data, international shipping transports more than “80 per cent of global trade to peoples and communities all over the world.” The report suggested that shipping is the most efficient method of international transportation for most goods. It provides a dependable, low-cost means of transporting goods globally that facilitates commerce and helps create prosperity among people and nations.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here