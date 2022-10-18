World Menopause Day 2022: Busting Myths Around Menopause and PCOS

PCOS and menopause both are hormonal disorders with lifetime repercussions on women’s health. An imbalance between progesterone and estrogen usually in the early twenties or thirties of women leads to PCOS while menopause occurs when periods in women completely stop usually between 45 years and 55 years of age. Both conditions are related to imbalances in sex hormones and have a direct impact on the metabolism of women.

“PCOS is a complex endocrinological disorder which can affect your reproductive, metabolic, and psychological functioning of the body. It might be diagnosed in the premenopausal age of women but it continues to influence even the postmenopausal health in various ways,” says Dr. Mansi Verma, Gynaecologist, Veera Health, Online PCOS Clinic.

Myths related to PCOS and Menopause

Myth: PCOS goes away with menopause

Fact: It is not true

In fact, women with PCOS condition must adopt the right ways to manage their symptoms through lifestyle changes that can have a positive impact on menopause in the later stage of life. Simply put, a hormonal condition if managed rightly from the very beginning will not lead to unhealthy menopause conditions.

Talking about the impact of the condition, Dr Verma adds, “According to the latest research, it is now evident that PCOS does not simply disappear after menopause. With increasing age, the syndrome in fact evolves from a reproductive disease to a more metabolic disorder which means the underlying hormonal imbalance and metabolic profile of women with PCOS puts them at a risk for long-term health issues beyond menopause, especially the elevated risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, endometrial cancer, and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression.”

Myth: Menopause arrives early in women suffering from PCOS.

Fact: PCOS can delay the arrival of menopause in women for an average of two years.

“This is why seeking early medical treatment for PCOS can help reduce the risk of developing such long-term health complications which can affect the quality of life. Risk categorization, regular blood work and annual health check-ups are a must to identify these above-mentioned health consequences,” notes Dr. Verma.

She further suggests, “Lifestyle changes particularly associated with weight loss, dietary management, regular physical activity, cessation of smoking and substance abuse are a must for management of PCOS even in postmenopausal period.”

Commenting on the severity and impact of PCOS on Menopause, Dr. Seema Theraja MBBS, MD (OBG), Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, says “Though PCOS and menopause have a few similarities, it in no way ensures that PCOS will be cured after menopause. It may carry many changes to your hormones, but it does not guarantee that your PCOS will disappear. Rather in many cases with PCOS, menopause is usually delayed. Despite having comparable symptoms, both PCOS and menopause should be dealt with different approaches.”

PCOS is a common disorder observed in most women these days. Often starting at an early age, PCOS is caused due to multiple reasons including stress, unhealthy eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and interrupted sleep patterns. Some of the symptoms like anxiety, excessive sweating, difficulty sleeping, irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and fatigue are also commonly noticed in women approaching menopause. Hence, it is better to start managing the symptoms of PCOS from the very beginning by improving daily diet and sleep cycle.

