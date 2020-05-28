World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance and Quotes for the Occasion

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28. The main idea behind marking this day is to change the social stigma associated with menstruation.

The date May 28 was chosen to observe the day because on an average the menstrual cycle for most women is 28 days and the menstruation period for most women is for five days. Hence, the date was kept as 28/5.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 theme is ‘Periods in Pandemic’. The idea behind choosing this theme is to highlight how the challenges faced by women during menstruation have worsened due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a tweet, UNICEF said, “Periods don’t stop for pandemics - it’s every girl’s right to manage her period safely and with dignity. #MenstruationMatters #MHDay2020 (sic)."

Periods don’t stop for pandemics - it’s every girl’s right to manage her period safely and with dignity. #MenstruationMatters #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zgC4aqQ8GI — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 27, 2020

Here are a few quotes about Menstruation that you can share with people around you in order to break the taboo associated with it and to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene:

-- Menstruation is not a problem, poor menstrual hygiene is.World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

-- I bleed twelve weeks a year, so I know a thing or two about bloodstains. World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020.

-- Gradually my whole concept of time changed until I thought of a month as having twenty-five days of humanness and five others when I might just as well have been an animal in a steel trap. Menstrual Hygiene Day.

-- Poor menstrual hygiene is a problem, as big as polio

-- I have periods now, like normal girls; I too am among the knowing, I too can sit out volleyball games and go to the nurse's for aspirin and waddle along the halls with a pad like a flattened rabbit tail wadded between my legs, sopping with liver-colored blood. World Menstrual Hygiene Day

