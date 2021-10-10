World Mental Health Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

October 10 is commemorated as World Mental Health Day. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) has declared this year’s theme to be ‘Mental Health In An Unequal World’ which will highlight the inequalities in the societies. That is to say it is aimed at how to decrease the ever increasing gap between the ‘have nots’ and the ‘haves’ and cater to the need of tending the mental health issues of people.

October 10, 1992 was the first time the World Mental Health Day was observed in over 150+ countries. It was the Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter whose relentless efforts led to the observance. The day used to be celebrated to educate, and remove the general problems arising from mental illness until 1993. It was only in 1994, that the event began to follow a theme-based approach.

For the first time in that year, the event was commemorated on the theme of ‘Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World’. It was suggested by the Secretary General Eugene Brody.

World Mental Health Day is a global initiative supported by World Federation for Mental Health, World Health Organization, and member organizations of WFMH.

In 2018, the British Prime Minister Theresa Mary, Lady May on World Mental Health Day appointed Jackie Doyle-Price as the UK’s maiden suicide prevention minister.

In some parts of the world like Australia, the World Mental Health Day is observed as a part of an awareness week.

World Mental Health Day: Significance

World Mental Health Day strives to spread awareness, educate and reduce the stigma associated with mental health in society.

Mental illness adversely affects the lives of those suffering as well as those around them. People are often scared to share their plight with mental illness largely due to the way the society looks upon them. The general perception surrounding mental health issues needs to change.

This event is a great opportunity for people to share, discuss how to take care of mental health and deal with society’s misconceptions.

Various stakeholders working in the mental health sector gather to talk about their experiences and help raise awareness.

The World Mental Health targets to protect and create a well-suited environment wherein people can freely, without any inhibition deal with issues related to mental health in an informed and better manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.