World Mental Health Day 2022: Mental Health In The Workplace

Corporates today must reimagine how they perceive mental health and its implications. Poor mental health has a personal, professional, and financial impact. Deloitte’s 2022 Mental Health Survey revealed that an astounding 80% of the workforce reported mental health issues over the past year. Poor mental health in the workspace is no longer just a fringe threat, but a danger that affects every employee in the Indian economy today.

“Hits on productivity are certain to affect the bottom line as well, and corporations without adequate mental health support risk their own growth in the current climate,” says Aniruddha Sen, Co-founder, Kenko Health. Poor mental health can often cause absenteeism and attrition, costing Indian employers around $14 billion annually. Corporate’s first step towards resolving this issue must be tearing down the barriers that exist when it comes to accessing mental health services. Begin by establishing collaborations with teams of psychologists and psychiatrists so that they can assist your employees. Consider subsidising one-on-one appointments as large-scale mental health improvement sessions are no longer enough.

Another critical barrier to attack is the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues. “Employees often fear that companies finding out about such health conditions can affect their organisational growth. Destimigtaze illnesses like anxiety, BPD, and depression will further encourage your team members to get the help they require,” adds Sen. You may be surprised to find out that it is not just the expense that is the issue but also the negative perception around seeking mental healthcare support.

Finally, companies need to reexamine the conditions that trigger or introduce such issues in employees. Audit your working conditions and understand what you can do to reduce employee stress and increase performance. “Bring in consultants that can help identify trigger points and structures that may be worsening the lives of your employees. Treat mental health with the seriousness it requires,” opines Sen.

As companies evolve to match market demands, so must they change to tackle new-age health challenges and concerns. At the end of the day, if profits are all that matter, then remember that a mentally stable workforce is also a productive one.

