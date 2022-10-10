World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. On this day, various programs are designed to draw attention to mental health issues and their effects on those affected and the lives of their caregivers. In India, World Mental Health Day is marked on the final day of the Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week campaign, launched last year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Below, we will look at this year’s theme for World Mental Health Day, its history and its significance.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme

The theme or rather the slogan for 2022’s celebration of World Mental health Day is “Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.” World Health Organisation (WHO) mentions that before the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in eight people worldwide suffered from mental issues. Proper infrastructural and economic support for mental health, however, was lacking.

The global pandemic raised mental stress for people all over the world. Lives were left permanently altered by the virus. Recent armed conflicts between nations and religious violence have added to this stress.

As per WHO, more than 700 000 people commit suicides each year due to stress or depression. World Mental Health Day highlights how stigma and discrimination play a part against those who suffer. It bats for social inclusion and every person’s right to receive proper care.

World Mental Health Day: History

World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1948. The then WFMH Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter initiated the first celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 1992. From 1994 onwards, a special theme was selected each year for the global event.

World Mental Health Day: Significance

The primary goal of World Mental Health Day is to create awareness about mental health issues across the globe and to inspire the global citizenry to support the cause of mental health. The celebration ensures that mental health as an issue is highlighted and stays in the public consciousness. The day creates opportunities for mental health care professionals to discuss their work and find ways to ensure mental health care reaches people worldwide.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here