Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Mental Health Day: Alia Bhatt Proud of Sister Shaheen's New Initiative Here Comes the Sun

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which falls today, Shaheen, sister of Alia Bhatt launched a welfare initiative called, Here Comes The Sun.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Mental Health Day: Alia Bhatt Proud of Sister Shaheen's New Initiative Here Comes the Sun
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which falls today, Shaheen, sister of Alia Bhatt launched a welfare initiative called, Here Comes The Sun.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen, apart from writing books on the subject I've Never Been (Un)Happier, is an advocate of clearing the stigma surrounding mental health and on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which falls today, Shaheen launched a welfare initiative called, Here Comes The Sun. The interesting thing being the name of the initiative draws from an iconic Beatles' song of the same name.

About Here Comes The Sun, Shaheen explained, "It was born from a simple idea. The idea that we are not alone. None of us are alone in our struggles and journeys with mental health - we all have the same fears and we all hope for the same things."

She added further, "Here comes the sun is a friendly voice reminding you that you aren’t alone, it’s an effort to raise awareness about mental health, to start a conversation, and to help end the taboo and the stigma surrounding it."

While launching her initiative, Shaheen also recollected one of her traumatic encounters with mental health and how she braved it. She claimed that depression for her "was the big, scary monster under my bed that was ruining my entire life."

"But here’s the thing about monsters: they can only live in the dark. If you turn on the light you’ll see that what you thought was a monster, isn’t a monster at all," Shaheen wrote, as she signed off.

See Shaheen's post on World Mental Health Day and Alia's warming response to it here:

Elder to Alia, Shaheen is a published author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. It 2016, Shaheen opened up about her mental illness for the first time in a social media post. Back then, she spoke about her feelings and her struggle against depression.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram