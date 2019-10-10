World Mental Health Day: Alia Bhatt Proud of Sister Shaheen's New Initiative Here Comes the Sun

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen, apart from writing books on the subject I've Never Been (Un)Happier, is an advocate of clearing the stigma surrounding mental health and on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which falls today, Shaheen launched a welfare initiative called, Here Comes The Sun. The interesting thing being the name of the initiative draws from an iconic Beatles' song of the same name.

About Here Comes The Sun, Shaheen explained, "It was born from a simple idea. The idea that we are not alone. None of us are alone in our struggles and journeys with mental health - we all have the same fears and we all hope for the same things."

She added further, "Here comes the sun is a friendly voice reminding you that you aren’t alone, it’s an effort to raise awareness about mental health, to start a conversation, and to help end the taboo and the stigma surrounding it."

While launching her initiative, Shaheen also recollected one of her traumatic encounters with mental health and how she braved it. She claimed that depression for her "was the big, scary monster under my bed that was ruining my entire life."

"But here’s the thing about monsters: they can only live in the dark. If you turn on the light you’ll see that what you thought was a monster, isn’t a monster at all," Shaheen wrote, as she signed off.

See Shaheen's post on World Mental Health Day and Alia's warming response to it here:

Elder to Alia, Shaheen is a published author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. It 2016, Shaheen opened up about her mental illness for the first time in a social media post. Back then, she spoke about her feelings and her struggle against depression.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.