World Mental Health Week 2019: Aamir Khan Says Anyone Can Suffer From Depression, Timely Help Works

As World Mental Health Day approaches, Aamir Khan took to his social media to share an insight about having awareness. Through the post he shared, the actor brought attention to the importance of a good mental health and how emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene.

The note read, “ #wordlmentalhealthweek2019: Emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise also can beat stress. Tackling it early beats Depression. Anyone can suffer from Depression. Timely help works.”

View this post on Instagram #worldmentalhealthweek2019 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Oct 2, 2019 at 8:08pm PDT

October 10 is considered as the World Health Mental Day and a week prior to is considered World Health Mental Week.

Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist, is known to give his viewpoint on various social issues and stigmas of the society, which came to light with his TV show Satyamev Jayate. In the show, his focus was on discussing social issues through real experiences and anecdotal accounts. It also offered possible solutions and aimed to empower citizens with information.

Mental health has been a burning topic in Bollywood with various celebrities coming out about their most insecure side, either due to a failing career, health issues or failed relationships. Some of the names in the list include Deepika Padukone, Manisha Koirala, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hank's classic Forrest Gump. He has been prepping himself for 6 months now and reportedly lost 20kgs to fit the role. Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the female lead. Based on the 1986 novel by the same name, Forrest Gump is a comedy-drama and won several Academy Awards for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.