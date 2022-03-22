World Meteorological Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23 every year. The day is celebrated as the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and it concentrates on the behaviour of Earth’s atmosphere. The day also helps people be aware of their role in protecting Earth’s atmosphere. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) was established in the year 1950. The WMO keeps in mind four aspects including weather, climate, water, and environment.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Theme

World Meteorological Day is celebrated with a different motto every year. This year World Meteorological Day is celebrated keeping the theme of Early Warning and Early Action. WMO focuses on climate change with their utmost attention, and this year they want to make people aware that taking the right action on time can be a great way of preventing the bigger problems. WMO is an intergovernmental organization that has the membership of 193 UN member states.

World Meteorological Day: History

As mentioned above, World Meteorological Day is celebrated as the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which was established on March 23, 1950. Today, it’s been 72 years of the organization, and it has made immense progress and helped the world to be a better place. WMO headquarters is situated in Geneva, Switzerland.

Advertisement

The roots of the organization emerged from the International Meteorological Organization (IMO) and was inspected by Vienna International Meteorological Congress 1873. In the year 1950, WMO finally came into motion by the sanction of the WMO convention. Nearly a year after its establishment, WMO became a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN).

World Meteorological Day: Significance

World Meteorological Day is a significant day as it focuses on the global acknowledgment of different issues of planet earth. The day is conducted by raising awareness about multiple concerns of the Earth around the globe.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.