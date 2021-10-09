World Migratory Bird Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

October 9 is observed as the World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), annually. It’s a global initiative to create awareness about the necessity to conserve migratory birds and their habitation. ‘Sing, Fly, Soar – Like a bird!’ is the conservational theme for World Migratory Bird Day 2021. The phenomena of bird song and bird flight will be the focus for this year.

The day originated in 2006, when the United Nations decided the need to make the global population aware of the migratory linkages between regions all over the world. Since then around 118 countries have participated and hosted the event.

As a part of the UN’s Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds, this crucial WMBD was conceptualized. In 1993, however, the intial idea to raise awareness to eradicate the threat faced by migratory birds, had germinated in the United States.

Interestingly, it is the second Saturday of every October that is designated as the WMBD in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. While the US and Canada celebrate it on the second Saturday of every May.

World Migratory Bird Day: Significance

The aim of WMBD is to ensure a healthy bird population, and safeguard breeding, non-breeding, and stop over habitats of migratory birds. The significance lies in their ecological importance. We need them to ensure ecological balance and maintain biodiversity.

In other words, birds are nature’s ambassadors. So, it becomes imperative to restore the ecological connectivity and integrity to boost the natural movements of the migratory birds. These are important to ensure migratory birds’ survival and well-being.

As a part of this endeavor, every year bird walks, nature-based festivals, bird-watching excursions, bird festivals, education programmes, and exhibitions are conducted to drive home the knowledge about migratory bird protection. These educational programs talk about bird biology, their nesting habitats, how to identify them, and reveal the fascinating mysteries of migration.

