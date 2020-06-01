Take the pledge to vote

World Milk Day 2020: Date, Theme and Quotes to Celebrate the Occasion

To spread the awareness on the importance of milk on World Milk Day 2020, you can send these messages to your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 1, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
World Milk Day is observed on June 1 in order to celebrate the dairy sector and recognise the importance of milk as a global food. The day was founded by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day. This year’s theme is “20th Anniversary of World Milk Day”.

Each year events are organised by various groups in order to raise and discuss the importance of milk. However, this year things will be done online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the day this year, an online Enjoy Dairy Rally was held from May 29 to May 31.

The main focus of this rally was to encourage people to talk about the benefits of milk in terms of health, nutrition, affordability and accessibility.

To spread the awareness on the importance of milk on World Milk Day 2020, you can send these messages to your loved ones

-- Include milk in your diet today for a healthier body. Happy milk day!

-- World milk day is not only about the nutritious complete food milk but also about hard work, devotion, and intelligence of dairy people. Happy milk day.

--Milk is an excellent option as a post-workout recovery beverage. Let’s raise a toast.

-- Why Drink Unhealthy, When You Have Milk. Happy Milk Day!

-- All You Need Is Love and a Cup of Milk.

