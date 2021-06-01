World Milk Day 2021: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes to Share

June 1 is observed as the World Milk Day by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to celebrate the dairy sector and highlight the importance of milk products as a global food. Every year since June 1, 2000, this day is celebrated with various events and programs aimed to highlight the importance of milk.

However, for World Milk Day 2021, no major global events have been lined up and the website of World Milk Day urges event organisers around the world to shift to social media campaigns and programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Milk Day Significance:

The main important objective behind world Milk Day is to make people aware of the importance of milk and dairy products in our lives. Apart from being a great source of nutrition, milk and dairy products are also a means of livelihood for nearly a billion people across the globe. The market of dairy products is a very important component of the global economy. The day also holds special importance for India as it is one of the largest producers of milk across the world.

World Milk Day 2021 Theme:

World Milk Day 2021 will be celebrated with a theme focusing on sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic. The theme aims to spread more and more awareness every year about including milk and dairy products in the diet regularly. The organization also aims at re-introducing dairy farming by helping to create a low carbon future for the dairy sector.

Quotes to celebrate the day:

There is no finer investment for any community than putting milk into babies- Winston Churchill

Like most North Americans, I’d been raised on the notion that milk is the first food, and everybody must like it because it’s so good and so important for growing up and for being healthy- Marvin Harris

I love milk so much! I make a point of drinking a glass of milk every day. So now anyone who did those milk ads with the milk moustaches, they’re my heroes- Natalie Portman

I have fruit trees. Cows for fresh milk, yoghurt. My own wheat. I’m basically self-sufficient-Imran Khan

