World Milk Day 2022: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Milk For Skincare

World Milk Day is observed on June 1. This day is marked to celebrate the dairy industry. As per the official website, this year’s theme “will highlight the work already being done to accelerate climate action and help reduce the dairy sector’s impact on the planet. ”

Along with health, Milk is good for the skin too. However, it is not for everyone.

Here we have listed some skin benefits of milk

Works as a natural cleanser

According to a bbodywise.com report, milk contains lactic acid, which works to remove dirt when used as a cleanser.

Exfoliates the skin

Raw milk contains an agent called beta hydroxy acid, which exfoliates the skin. It gets rid of dead skin cells, blackheads, and whiteheads. Also, the protein present in raw milk removes blemishes, making the skin smooth, and glowing.

Get rid of suntan

Raw milk acts as a natural sunscreen, which can be applied to the skin to protect the skin from sunburns, and damage caused by the harmful rays of the sun.

Act as a skin toner

As milk contains moisturising agents, it acts as an effective toner for the skin. You can also apply it on the face by mixing milk with curd, turmeric, honey, sugar, coffee, etc. This milk-made mask cleanses the skin and gives glowing skin.

Prevents the signs of ageing

Raw milk contains magnesium, which removes wrinkles, freckles on the forehead, etc. It reduces the signs of ageing by increasing the production of collagen. The protein present in milk helps in tissue repair and growth. Due to the presence of vitamin D and calcium, milk maintains the elasticity of the skin.

Disadvantages of applying milk to skin

The benefits of milk for the skin and face are many, but if you are allergic to milk or lactose intolerant, then you should stop using milk completely. If you have any kind of inflammation, redness, allergic reaction, or itching after applying raw milk to the skin, then immediately clean the face with cold water. In case of more problems, you must immediately contact a good dermatologist.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

