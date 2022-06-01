World Milk Day 2022: Why is it Celebrated? Theme, History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD MILK DAY 2022: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations adopted June 1 as World Milk Day in 2001. The day is marked to recognise milk as global food and to celebrate the dairy industry. Since then, the day has been celebrated with events and campaigns promoting the benefits of milk and dairy products, with a focus on highlighting the dairy industry’s contribution to providing livelihood to more than a billion people around the globe.

This year, the celebration will begin with a dairy rally from May 29 to May 31 and conclude on June 1 with World Milk Day.

World Milk Day: Significance

The primary goal of World Milk Day is to raise awareness about the value of milk and dairy products in our lives. Milk and dairy products are not only a great source of nourishment, but they are also a source of income for nearly a billion people around the world.

The global dairy market is a critical component of the global economy and has greater importance in the Indian economic setup. India is among the largest producers of milk.

World Milk Day: Theme

The theme for World Milk Day 2022 is to draw the world’s attention to the climate change crisis and highlight how the dairy industry could minimalise its impact on the planet. The focus is on achieving a ‘Dairy Net Zero’ by cutting down the greenhouse gas emission of the industry over the next 30 years.

World Milk Day: Quotes and wishes

Milk is the only thing we can consume as babies and milk is one thing that makes a complete meal. -Wishing a very Happy World Milk Day to all. There are many interesting ways to include milk in our daily routine so that we never get bored of this nectar. Warm wishes on World Milk Day to you. Let us start each and every day of our lives with the nourishment of milk and stay healthy and happy. Warm wishes on World Milk Day to everyone. The occasion of World Milk Day reminds us that we are lucky that we are blessed with the goodness of milk. Let us embrace it and enjoy it each and every day. Having a glass of milk every day can help us lead towards a healthier life. Wishing everyone on the occasion of World Milk Day.

