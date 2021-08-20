World Mosquito Day 2021: All You Need to Know About 5 Mosquito-borne Diseases

If there’s one insect that everyone unanimously is irritated of, it has to be mosquitoes. These tiny creatures come humming tunes around your ears and then they suck blood out of your body. And the worst part is, they don’t even stop there. They also are carriers of a lot of diseases that can make you really sick. Today, as we celebrate World Mosquito Day, let us look at the 5 of the most dangerous diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes, which will not just cause you pain, but they also hold the power to kill you eventually if not treated immediately. Here’s the list:

Dengue

It is one of the most deadliest diseases caused by mosquitoes. Mainly people living in tropical and subtropical regions fall victim to Aedes mosquito bites which are responsible for transmitting the disease. What starts as headache, body ache and fever, soon escalates to worse health conditions. Even though any definite treatment for dengue fever has not been developed as of yet, the doctors usually recommend acetaminophen.

Malaria

This disease is caused by Plasmodium falciparum or Plasmodium vivax which are transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes. They bite human bodies and transfer the virus into the blood stream which directly goes and affects the liver. The malarial parasites multiply at a swift rate inside the human body and cause chills, sweat, muscle pain and fever. To treat malaria, the doctors recommend medicines made of quinine.

West Nile Virus

Caused by culex mosquitoes, West Nile Virus is mainly seen in birds and animals. However, a few medical reports suggest that it can affect human cells as well – mostly the virus transfers through breast feeding from mothers to children. The virus directly affects the blood circulation system in the body and affects the brain cells as well. If left untreated for a long time, it can cause convulsions, coma and ultimately death.

Yellow fever

Mostly seen in Africa and South America, yellow fever is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. As the virus stays in the human body for an incubation period of 3 to 7 days, the symptoms start showing up only after that. The symptoms mainly include severe headache, fever and nausea. Temporary treatments for yellow fever have been developed, however, in most cases, the patients are seen to retract if the vaccine stops working. Extreme hygiene and health conditions are advised to avoid yellow fever.

Chikungunya

Caused by Aedes mosquitoes, chikungunya causes joint pain, headache, vomiting, back pain and skin rashes. However, the disease can be managed if proper treatment is provided.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here