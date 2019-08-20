World Mosquito Day: Here’s How You Can Keep Mosquitoes At Bay

World mosquito day is celebrated on August 20 annually to commemorate British doctor Sir Ronald Ross' 1897 discovery that female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. Notably, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been organising world mosquito day celebrations every year, since the 1930s. One of the deadliest animals on earth, mosquitoes have the ability to carry and spread diseases to humans causing millions of deaths every year.

According to the National Health Portal, India's website, there are several different mosquitoes than carry diseases.

These are:

Anopheles: Malaria, Lymphatic filariasis (in Africa).

Aedes: Chikungunya, Dengue fever, Lymphatic filariasis, Rift Valley fever, Yellow fever, Zika.

Culex: Japanese encephalitis, Lymphatic filariasis, West Nile fever.

Methods to eliminate mosquito breeding are:

Covering all water containers in the house to prevent fresh egg laying in them by mosquitoes.

Emptying and drying water tanks, containers, coolers, bird baths, pets’ water bowls, plant pots, drip trays at least once each week.

Removing discarded items that collect rainwater from open spaces.

Regularly checking for clogged gutters and flat roofs that may have poor drainage.

One can also make use of biological control by introducing larvivorous fishes like Guppy in ornamental water tanks/garden.

One can also make use of chemical control such as chemical larvicides and adulticide.

Personal preventive measures include:

Using insect repellent.

Wearing clothes (preferably light-coloured) that cover as much of the body as possible.

Using physical barriers such as screening the windows and doors.

Sleeping under mosquito nets even during day time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.