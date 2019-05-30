World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2019: 5 Celebrities Who have been Diagnosed with MS
An autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in varied symptoms, there is no cure for the disease but it can be treated and managed with various medications.
The 2019 theme for World MS Day is 'My Invisible MS' (#MyInvisibleMS) and the theme is Visibility. An autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in varied symptoms, there is no cure for the disease but it can be treated and managed with various medications.
On World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we take a look at 5 celebrities who suffer from the condition.
Iman Ali: Pakistan's highest-paid actor opened up about living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on World MS Day. Taking to Instagram, the Mah e Mir actress wrote, "Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease."
The actor also spoke about relapses and posted, "MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support."
Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease. MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support. Change your profile pictures to a Blurfie. #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro . . . Here’s what you need to do Step 1: Take a picture while shaking your phone lightly Step 2: Apply the Facebook picture filter Step 3: Upload it on your social profiles Step 4: Use the hashtags #Blurfie #LetsBeatMS
Selma Blair: The Hell Boy actor too took to Instagram to speak about her MS diagnosis. Blair wrote, “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.” The actor revealed her goal as well. She wrote, “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself.”
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
Joan Didion: The award-winning American author and screenwriter Joan Didion wrote about her MS diagnosis in an essay "The White Album" from her non-fiction collection "Slouching Toward Bethlehem."
Rachel Miner: The Supernatural actor spoke out about her diagnosis at the Dallas Comic Convention in 2013 and had to leave the show in 2009 due to the physical complications of MS.
Jack Osbourne: Son of British rock star Ozzy osborne, Jack publicly announced he has multiple sclerosis in 2012.
