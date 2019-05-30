World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2019: 5 Celebrities Who have been Diagnosed with MS

Started in 2009, World Multiple Sclerosis Day or World MS Day, which is officially, marked on May 30 each year, aims at bringing the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign with and for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.The 2019 theme for World MS Day is 'My Invisible MS' (#MyInvisibleMS) and the theme is Visibility. An autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in varied symptoms, there is no cure for the disease but it can be treated and managed with various medications.On World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we take a look at 5 celebrities who suffer from the condition.Iman Ali: Pakistan's highest-paid actor opened up about living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on World MS Day. Taking to Instagram, the Mah e Mir actress wrote, "Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease."The actor also spoke about relapses and posted, "MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support."Selma Blair: The Hell Boy actor too took to Instagram to speak about her MS diagnosis. Blair wrote, “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.” The actor revealed her goal as well. She wrote, “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself.”Joan Didion: The award-winning American author and screenwriter Joan Didion wrote about her MS diagnosis in an essay "The White Album" from her non-fiction collection "Slouching Toward Bethlehem."Rachel Miner: The Supernatural actor spoke out about her diagnosis at the Dallas Comic Convention in 2013 and had to leave the show in 2009 due to the physical complications of MS.Jack Osbourne: Son of British rock star Ozzy osborne, Jack publicly announced he has multiple sclerosis in 2012.