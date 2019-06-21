World Music Day 2019: 10 Health Benefits of Music

June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day, International Music Day or Fete de la Musique every year. The first ever music day took place in 1982 in Paris as the Fête de la Musique. This move was proposed by French Politician Jack Lang and composer Maurice Fleuret to talk about the importance of music. While the effects of music on people are not fully understood, studies have shown that when you hear music to your liking, the brain releases a chemical called dopamine, leaving positive effects on mood. Music can make us feel strong emotions, such as joy, sadness, or fear. According to some researchers, music may even have the power to improve our health and well-being.

This World Music Day 2019, here are some health benefits of music that will leave you amazed:

Enhances mood: Several studies have shown that listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life. It further helps your brain in releasing dopamine, a ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter.

Reduces stress: Listening to ‘relaxing’ music decreases the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, which counteracts the effects of chronic stress and anxiety. It also helps people undergoing medical procedures.

Lessens anxiety: In studies of people with cancer, listening to music combined with standard care has resulted in reducing anxiety.

Cures Depression: While more than 350 million people suffer from depression around the world, it has been proved that symptoms of depression decreased significantly in the group that listened to classical music before bedtime. Music can also benefit patients with depressive symptoms, depending on the type of music.

Improves exercise: Music helps in enhancing the aerobic exercise, boosting mental and physical stimulation, and increasing your overall performance.

Makes memory better: Many types of research have shown that the repetitive elements of rhythm and melody can help the brains form patterns that enhance memory. Music is also the most impactful for people suffering from memory loss, including those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Eases pain: Many studies have found that patients recovering from surgery had increased rates of healing and reported less pain when music was incorporated into the standard rehabilitation process. This is because of music connects with the automatic nervous system (brain function, blood pressure and heartbeat) and the limbic system (feelings and emotions).

Helps in eating less: Softening the lighting and music while people ate led them to consume fewer calories and enjoy their meals more, as per various studies. If you’re looking for ways to curb your appetite, listen to soft music the next time you eat.

Provides Motivation: Researchers have found that listening to fast-paced music motivates people to work out harder. Speeding up the music tracks helps in increasing performance in terms of distance covered, the speed of pedalling and power exerted.

Soothes premature babies: Live music and lullabies may impact vital signs, improve feeding behaviours and sucking patterns in premature infants.

