World Music Day 2019: Here are 10 Feel-good Bollywood Tracks

Music has played an integral part in human life since time immemorial. From the lost tunes of ancient civilizations to modern jazz, pop or even romantic ballads, there is always a song for every season and reason.

While, the great romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley had once said, "Our sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought," ever since the Indian film industry has come into being, there have been certain songs that evoke a euphoric feeling. Bollywood songs that bring joy and happiness have a peppy vibe associated with them and bring with it a sense of euphoria.

Furthermore, music, as a therapy, is often used to improve a client's quality of life as well, being beneficial for all individuals, both physically and mentally.

On World Music Day, here are a few feel-good Bollywood songs that you must listen to:

Mera Joota Hai Japani- Shree 420 (1955): The song was written by Shailendra and had music given by Shankar Jaikishan. It was performed by popular Bollywood star Raj Kapoor, though actually sung by playback singer Mukesh. The song gained international fame, particularly in The Soviet Union.

Uthe Sabke Kadam- Baton Baton Mein (1979): Inspired by the popular nursery rhyme Polly Wolly Doodle, the Lata Mangeshkar, Amit Kumar and Pearl Padamsee song was composed by Rajesh Roshan with lyrics by Yogesh.

Papa Kehthe Hain Bada Naam Karega- Qamayat Se Qamayat Tak (1988): Picturised on Aamir Khan, the song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and composed by Anand-Milind. It was given voice by Udit Narayan and roughly translates to, "My dad says that I'll make him proud".

Pehla Nasha- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992): With music by Jatin Lalit and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the composition, sang by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam is an eternal love ballad that never grows old for any generations.

Aaj Mein Upar- Khamoshi (1996): Another Majrooh Sultanpuri song, which was composed by Jatin Lalit, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial saw Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu sing the song that was picturised on Manisha Koirala.

Oh Humdum Suniyo Re- Saathiya (2006): The 4-minute-long peppy beat sung by Kunal Ganjawala, A. R. Rahman, KK, Shaan and Pravin Mani had lyrics by Gulzar. The music was composed by A R Rahman and was taken from his Tamil film Alaipayuthey.

Rock On!- Farhan Akhtar (2008): The original score and songs were composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The song, on its release, became an anthem of sorts for youngsters and has largely remained so over the years.

Senorita- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and performed by Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Spanish singer María del Mar Fernández. The Latino-flavoured Spanish flamenco song had lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

Badtameez Dil- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, the 4-minute-twenty-second track was composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Swag Se Swagat- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): The peppy track that has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin is one of the most viewed Hindi songs on YouTube.

Here's the playlist: