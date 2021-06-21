World Music Day 2021: History, Significance, Celebrations and Quotes to Share

In the film August Rush, the title character says music is all around us. All we’ve got to do is listen. There are special occasions during which music is celebrated among listeners. Fête de la Musique or World Music Day is one such major international event. Below, we take a look at the event in detail.

World Music Day 2021: History

World Music day had its origin in the hands of Maurice Fleuret, Director of Music and Dance of France’s Ministry of Culture in 1981. The first celebration took place on the day of the summer solstice in 1982.

Fleuret and Jack Lang Lang, the then French Minister of Culture, realised that musical concerts were not representative of a large section of youth who played instruments. They along with architect-scenographer Christian Dupavillon worked out a plan to gather musicians in the streets of Paris in 1982.

The concert took place on June 21, 1982, and celebrated both professional and amateur musicians from all corners of France. It took place around several public locations in Paris.

On the occasion of the European Year of Music in 1985, other nations also adopted this annual concert. A charter was signed in Budapest, the European Festival of Music, in 1997.

World Music Day 2021: Celebrations

Over 130 countries have taken part in the World Music Day celebrations. Concerts under Fête de la Musique are organized on the streets and are free of charge. The musicians also perform for free.

World Music Day 2021: Significance

The event has helped revive many traditional music genres that were fading and helped push new musical trends and artistes to the forefront. The celebration has a healing effect across communities. It encourages children to nurture their musical sensibilities.

World Music day 2021: Quotes

“Music is the food of soul” - Arthur Schopenhauer

“Music is the art which is most night to tears and memory.” - Oscar Wilde

“Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without.” - Confucius

“Music acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens.” - Maria von Trapp

“The music is not in the notes, but in the silence in between.” - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

