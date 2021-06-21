World Music Day 2021: Songs That Can Help You Relax and Stay Calm Amid COVID-19

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is a one-of-a-kind annual musical celebration held on June 21. It is sometimes referred to as Music Day or Make Music Day. On this day, new and inexperienced artists are typically encouraged to play. Anybody is welcome to play their instruments in local parks and recreational areas for the enjoyment of others. Free performances and other musical activities are organised by music enthusiasts.

On this special occasion, let us look at the top 6 songs that will help you get in the mood and relax you from all worries:

Ilahi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor appears in the video, strolling the alleys of Paris while captivating us with the beautiful soundtrack. Something about the music and words of this song can make anybody sit up and smile. It, of course, arouses your wanderlust. This is a song written to relieve stress in the brains of its listeners.

Piya Ghar Aaya by Fareed Ayaz, Abu Muhammad Qawwal and Brothers

You can feel the emotions of the hugely popular classic, Piya Ghar Aaya as Fareed Ayaz describes the heavenly concept of this Sufi kalaam, complemented by the strong voices of Abu Muhammad Qawwal and Brothers. This is a one-of-a-kind tune that will transport you to a world without problems.

Patakha Guddi from Highway

The impression this song’s video made on audiences alike is nothing short of amazing, with Alia Bhatt dancing around without a care in the world. It is merely the simple lines that reassure us that a greater force is watching over us. In any case, this song is really powerful and help reduce the stress of otherworldly issues.

Chaap Tilak by Abida Parveen & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Abida Parveen is a Pakistani Sufi Muslim singer, songwriter, and musician known as the “Queen of Sufi Songs." Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani singer who specialises in Qawwali, a kind of devout music used by Muslim Sufis. Both had a relaxing collaboration for Amir Khusrow’s best hit song.

Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This entire film is a masterclass on appreciating life, uniqueness, friends, love, and independence. But the final song has a lasting impact since it truly makes you just get up to dance in the sunshine, not thinking about any care in the world.

Kun Faya Kun by A.R. Rahman from Rockstar

The entire album by Rockstar is great, but one song, in particular, stands out. In Kun Faaya Kun, Ranbir Kapoor sheds his kid next door persona, and we feel it is his greatest performance to date. This song is performed by Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, and A R Rahman, while the words are written by Irshaad Kamil, who also wrote the lyrics for the Bollywood film Mausam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here