World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Avoiding Food Wastage to Recycling, Here are some Small Ways You Can Protect Nature

Global warming, natural disasters and the thinning of natural resources have constantly been affecting the globe. While we are fighting with Covid-19, we cannot ignore the demand to conserve natural resources to sustain life. World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on July 28 to promote conservation, raise awareness and encourage sustainability of these resources.

The main aim of this day is to raise awareness about the consequences of exhausting natural resources and the importance of preserving them. With problems like deforestation and illegal wildlife trade, nature conservation has become the utmost priority for a lot of countries.

It is high time that the world recognizes that a healthy environment is necessary for healthy people and a productive society. As the day reminds us about the alarming situation, here are the best practices to protect natural resources.

1. Encourage community participation in protecting, conserving and sustainable management of natural resources that we use every day.

2. Discourage wastage of food, water and other resources as every drop counts.

3. Avoid unnecessary use of electricity by switching off lights, fans and air conditioners while leaving the room.

4. Use of alternative sources of energy like as solar and wind energy.

5. Plantation of more and more trees to maintain the ecosystem and to prevent soil erosion.

6. Use of recyclable and biodegradable products instead of plastics or non-biodegradable products that harms our environment.

7. Ensure the recycling of wastage like paper, clothes etc.

8. Try to minimize the use of vehicles for shorter distances as it raises the pollutions level and contributes to global warming.

9. Grow your own vegetables by using organic compost like leftover food and vegetables. Especially, those who have a green patch can try growing herbs and vegetables of daily use on their own.

10. Install water treatment plants and rainwater harvesting during the monsoon season. By following these techniques, we can go a long way in developing a self-sufficient and sustainable life.

