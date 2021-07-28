World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Here are Things You Could do to Conserve Natural Resources

Human activities since the last century or so have had a devastating impact on natural vegetation and resource. The quest for rapid industrialization and cutting down of forest cover to make space for the ever-growing population brought climate change and other environmental implications. While awareness about environment conservation has grown in the past few years, we still have a long way to go before positive steps show their result.

World Natural Conservation Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to raise awareness about the importance of working for a healthy environment. The day aims at promoting best practices to protect our environment. Any big wave of change starts off with small individual contributions and here are things you could do as your bit for conserving natural resources:

Cut down on plastic use

One of the biggest threats to the environment is the use of plastic. While the material is cheap and very convenient to usein real life, it comes with environmental implication. Plastics products are non-biodegradable and leave their trace in our surroundings. So, the first step towards working for environment conservation is to cut down the use of plastic products in your life. Use products made of degradable and natural components instead of plastic items

Save Electricity

Turn off lights, fans, and other appliances when not in use. This way, you could check the waste of the electricity which in turn will reduce the impact on the environment. You should also opt for energy-efficient options like LEDs, instead of regular lightings.

Save water

One of the biggest causalities of climate change has been the decreasing level of drinking water in the past few years. Taking simple steps like ensuring to turn off water taps and checking any wastage at home can save thousands of litres of water in a year.

Recycle-Reuse

Recycling and reusing daily items could help you greatly in gutting down waste output. Simple steps like adopting reusable containers and bottles instead of using disposable alternatives can help to cut down the waste we produce.

Check e-waste

One of the growing concerns for the environment has been the growing output of e-waste. With the fast-changing technological space, people switch to new electronic items like phones and laptops without thinking about the recycling of old products. Most of the e-waste produced currently goes without any check and poses a big threat to the environment. You should check your e-waste produce and look for recycling options before moving on to new products.

