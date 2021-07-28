World Nature Conservation Day 2021: In Pics, 5 Ways to Conserve Natural Resources at Home

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on July 28. The day serves as a reminder to preserve our natural resources and to raise awareness about healthy environment as the premise of a stable and healthy society. Every human being is responsible for the conservation of nature and each individual must participate in protecting the environment. Together, we need to work towards a sustainable world to ensure the well being of the present as well as future generations.

Any big wave of change starts off with small individual contributions and here are things you could do as your bit for conserving natural resources:

Every drop counts

Every individual should try washing only full loads of laundry. If you take a bath using a shower, keep a bucket below it so that the extra droplets are collected in the bucket. You can use it to water plants. While brushing teeth, it’s important to turn off the faucet in order to conserve water.

Stop eating red meat or reduce it

According to the Environmental Working Group, red meat is responsible for nearly 40 times as many greenhouse emissions as vegetables and grains. If those grains that are fed to livestock are fed to people, about 800 million more humans could be fed. In order to reduce our carbon footprint, red meat must be replaced with high-quality plant protein.

Stop food wastage

In order to reduce food wastage, plan your weekly meals and buy foods that are only mentioned on your shopping list. If there is a portion of leftover food, you can store it in an airtight container and refrigerate it. The next day, you can reheat your food and consume it.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Reduce usage of plastic silverware, straws and paper plates and splurge on bottles, BPA lunch packages and mason jars that will last. Make sure to carry some reusable bags so that you do not have to carry your shopping items in a plastic bag given by the store. In case you are still filled with enough plastic bags and water bottles, you can reuse them to store household items or throw away the garbage.

Start gardening

Gardening is not only a great hobby but is also a huge step in order to conserve the environment. Grow flower plants for birds, bees and other pollinators. You can also harvest your fruits and vegetables so that you get a healthier substitute for the ones you get in the market. This hobby will also save you money.

