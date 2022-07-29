WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2022: In a bid to create a sustainable environment and protect our mother earth, every year on July 28 World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated.

From deforestation, and climate change, to the extinction of flora and fauna and global warming, our planet is combating countless environmental issues. World Nature Conservation Day is meant to create awareness among the masses about the conservation of natural resources, especially nonrenewable ones. In addition, the day highlights the importance of preserving the environment for our future generations.

Significance

It is because of the future generation that the day holds immense significance. The World Nature Conservation Day also creates awareness of the management and utilization of the resources. While the exact origin of the day is unknown, the aim of celebrating the day is to introspect on how we have exploited nature so far. Not only this but also to ponder upon the steps that we have been taking to reverse our actions and to conserve our mother earth. There is no denying the fact that it is due to the over-exploitation of natural resources that humans are facing the wrath of global warming, various diseases, natural disasters, increased temperature, etc.

Theme

Every year, this day is celebrated under different meaningful themes. This year World Nature Conservation Day will be celebrated under the theme “Cut Down on Plastic.” Interestingly, earlier this month, India imposed a strict ban on single-use plastics, intending to tackle the country’s rapidly increasing plastic pollution. The products that come under this ban are straws, cutlery, earbuds, packaging films, and cigarette packets, among other products. Last year, World Nature Conservation Day was celebrated under the theme “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”

