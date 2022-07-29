CHANGE LANGUAGE
World Nature Conservation Day 2022: What We Can Do Protect And Conserve Nature
1-MIN READ

World Nature Conservation Day 2022: What We Can Do Protect And Conserve Nature

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 07:15 IST

United Nations

One of the biggest threats that the world faces today is the depleting water level.(Image: Shutterstock)

World Nature Conservation Day 2022: The rapid industrialisation and clearing up of forests to make more space to accommodate the ever-rising population has led to several environmental implications.

WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2022: World Natural Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 as a day for creating general awareness about the importance of a healthy environment. Human activities, especially in this century or so, have had a devastating impact on natural resources and wildlife. The rapid industrialisation and clearing up of forests to make more space to accommodate the ever-rising population has led to several environmental implications. Even though the focus on deteriorating the environment and the green cover has gained some traction in recent years, there’s still a long way to go.

With larger systematic reforms in place, we, as individuals contributors, can help in the cause of saving our environment by doing small bits.

Cut on Plastic Use

Plastic may serve as a cheaper substitute for other things, but it costs the environment dealy. Plastic products are non-biodegradable and leave their trace in our surroundings for years, The first step towards working for a cleaner environment would be to cut down on the use of plastic wherever possible. Use products made of degradable and natural components instead of plastic items.

Check electricity wastage

Turn off lights, fans and other appliances when not in use. In place of usual bulbs, opt for LEDs and high-star-rated products. These small savings of electricity will help to cut the burden on the environment.

Save Water

One of the biggest threats that the world faces today is the depleting water level. Taking small measures like ensuring to turn off the tap when not in use and creating a system for rainwater harvesting can help us save thousands of litres of water.

Recycle and reuse

Opt for more sustainable options in daily use. Using recyclable items can also help you cut down on waste. Instead of plastic bags go, for bags made of clothes. Similarly reusable containers instead of single-use plastic bottles.

Check E-waste

While updating our gadgets with the latest versions, we often discard our old products like mobiles and laptops without ensuring proper recycling. This leaves behind e-waste adding an extra burden on the environment. Check this waste to help the environment and ensure to recycle your old gadgets before going for new ones.

Plant trees and ensure to contribute to protecting the Earth’s green cover.

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a

first published:July 29, 2022, 07:15 IST
last updated:July 29, 2022, 07:15 IST