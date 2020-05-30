Take the pledge to vote

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

To talk about the ill effects of consuming tobacco, the World Health Organization (WHO), in the company of the global public health champions, observes the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
World No-Tobacco Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance
To talk about the ill effects of consuming tobacco, the World Health Organization (WHO), in the company of the global public health champions, observes the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31. The day is observed to encourage people around the globe to pledge to walk on the path towards a tobacco-free world.

World No-Tobacco Day was introduced in 1987 by the WHO in order to bring people’s notice to the tobacco epidemic and the deaths caused by it. The WHO further widened the motive to make more people pledge to avoid smoking. In the times, when COVID-19 has emerged as a deadly pandemic which effects the respiratory organs, it becomes important to take care of our lungs.

Each year, the WHO selects a theme for the celebration of World No-Tobacco Day so as to create a more unified approach. For the year 2020, the theme is ‘Tobacco and related industry tactics to attract younger generations.’ The WHO is trying different means to make the youth understand the harmful effects of consuming tobacco.

It mentioned how tobacco industries use different ways to appeal younger generation. These include flavours, design, unproven claims, endorsements, point-of-sale, movies and vending machines. Since a lot of studies mention that most of the smokers start this habit when they are teenagers, it becomes important to make them stay away from smoking and vaping.

Loading