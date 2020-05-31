World No Tobacco Day 2020: Special Chef Sunil Grover Prepares Cigarette In Frying Pan

Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a funny, yet hard-hitting video in association with Indian Cancer Society on World No Tobacco Day, 2020. The comedian used the format of a cooking show to explain that one cigarette had many toxic chemicals.

In the video, Sunil can be seen initially introducing a special recipe for his fans. He first put cadmium on a frying pan in the form of pencil batteries. This was followed by acetone in a nail-paint. He then put candle wax and ammonia by pouring toilet cleaner on the pan. He also put poison according to taste and sprayed insecticide on the pan to garnish his dish with nicotine. In a serious tone, he then urged his fans to stay away from cigarettes and tobacco.

Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown.The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!@ics_1951@justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot pic.twitter.com/jD1UFdhAi5 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 30, 2020

Sunil Grover was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat, also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

