Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Special Chef Sunil Grover Prepares Cigarette In Frying Pan

Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a hard-hitting message in the form of a cooking video where he revealed the amount of harmful chemicals in one cigarette.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Special Chef Sunil Grover Prepares Cigarette In Frying Pan
Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a hard-hitting message in the form of a cooking video where he revealed the amount of harmful chemicals in one cigarette.

Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a funny, yet hard-hitting video in association with Indian Cancer Society on World No Tobacco Day, 2020. The comedian used the format of a cooking show to explain that one cigarette had many toxic chemicals.

In the video, Sunil can be seen initially introducing a special recipe for his fans. He first put cadmium on a frying pan in the form of pencil batteries. This was followed by acetone in a nail-paint. He then put candle wax and ammonia by pouring toilet cleaner on the pan. He also put poison according to taste and sprayed insecticide on the pan to garnish his dish with nicotine. In a serious tone, he then urged his fans to stay away from cigarettes and tobacco.

"Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!

@ics_1951 @justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot," he tweeted.

Sunil Grover was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat, also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading