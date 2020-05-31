World No Tobacco Day 2020: Special Chef Sunil Grover Prepares Cigarette In Frying Pan
Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a hard-hitting message in the form of a cooking video where he revealed the amount of harmful chemicals in one cigarette.
Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a hard-hitting message in the form of a cooking video where he revealed the amount of harmful chemicals in one cigarette.
Actor Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share a funny, yet hard-hitting video in association with Indian Cancer Society on World No Tobacco Day, 2020. The comedian used the format of a cooking show to explain that one cigarette had many toxic chemicals.
In the video, Sunil can be seen initially introducing a special recipe for his fans. He first put cadmium on a frying pan in the form of pencil batteries. This was followed by acetone in a nail-paint. He then put candle wax and ammonia by pouring toilet cleaner on the pan. He also put poison according to taste and sprayed insecticide on the pan to garnish his dish with nicotine. In a serious tone, he then urged his fans to stay away from cigarettes and tobacco.
"Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!
@ics_1951 @justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot," he tweeted.
Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown.The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!@ics_1951@justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot pic.twitter.com/jD1UFdhAi5— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 30, 2020
Sunil Grover was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat, also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Slamming Trump Over 'Looting and Shooting' Remark is Now Her Most-liked Tweet Ever
- Indians Quote Bible, Sanskrit Poem on Locust Attacks, But Zaira Wasim's Quran Tweet Got Her Trolled
- Indian Restaurant 'Gandhi Mahal' Burnt Down, But Owner Just Wants Justice for George Floyd
- Be Warned! Windows 10 May 2020 Update Can Potentially Render Your PC Useless
- Zoom May Offer Strong Encryption Only to Paid and Enterprise Users