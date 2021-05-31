World No Tobacco Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance of Anti-tobacco Day

No Tobacco Day or Anti-Tobacco Day is marked on May 31. The day as the name suggests is meant to raise awareness about the adverse effects of smoking. The day created by World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987, aims to sensitise people about the hazardous diseases that can be caused due to smoking. The fatal habit can lead to things like cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders etc. This year the theme of the day is “Commit to Quit”.

WHO has launched a year-long campaign with regard to this theme to empower as many as 100 million tobacco users to make an attempt to quit smoking. This campaign is being made by building networks of support and increasing access to services which are surely going to help tobacco users quit successfully.

The nicotine which is present in tobacco is highly addictive in nature and creates a sort of dependency. As a result, a person is likely to crave for tobacco in extreme moods. This more than often makes it difficult for the person to quit. However, with good support system and tried and tested methods one can gradually get over the hazardous habit.

According to WHO, as of now 70% of the 1.3 billion tobacco users across the globe do not have access to tools needed for quitting smoking. This lack of access is also one of the very major reasons as to why people are not able to give up smoking despite being aware of the health hazards.

Ever since coronavirus came into existence many people have become conscious about their lifestyle and are making efforts to give up habits that are harmful for their bodies. It is obvious at such a time many smokers are also trying to give up tobacco. This becomes more important especially now as the COVID-19 disease is known to severely attack the lungs.

On No Tobacco Day 2021, many NGOs and organisations will be holding webinars to discuss mechanisms and practices a smoker can adapt to for giving up this fatal habit.

