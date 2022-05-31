World No Tobacco Day 2022: 5 Easy Ways to Quit Smoking

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: May 31 is observed as World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness among the public about the harmful effects of tobacco. This day was first observed in the year 1987 by the World Health Organization (WHO), to inform individuals about the alarming epidemic of tobacco use.

According to the statistics by health researchers and medical professionals, more than 8 million people around the world died due to tobacco usage every year and this massive toll can be prevented by avoiding this injurious practice.

It has also been observed that those having smoking habits are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers. The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protect the environment.’

If you are struggling to quit tobacco, here’re some useful tips to avoid this injurious habit.

Make a plan

You can’t quit tobacco overnight and hence it’s quite important to make a plan to be entirely out of the terrible dependency. Start by taking small steps like avoid smoking for a whole day, then a full week, a month and so on. In this way, you can lower your tobacco intake and also prevent yourself from the intensity of withdrawal symptoms such as headache and anxiety. Keep tobacco products away

Keep all tobacco products from your home and work environment away so that it couldn’t tempt you towards taking a smoke. Use Tobacco Cessation Products

In case of an urge to smoke, you can use tobacco cessation products such as nicotine patches, nicotine gums and lozenges. These are proven way to gradually cease smoking. They deliver small doses of nicotine through the skin or oral ingestion and reduce excessive tobacco dependence. Seek Support From Family

Seeking support from family, friends and colleagues will make it easier to quit this injurious habit. You can ask them for their backing to discourage you from smoking. This will help you to eventually stop the practice forever. Avoid alcohol and other triggers

Avoid alcohol as it will make it more difficult for you to stick to your no-smoking goal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.