World No Tobacco Day 2022: Here's How Smoking Can Harm Your Sexual Health

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to spread awareness about the dangers of using tobacco. There have been various campaigns and advisories issued by government organisations where the public is often warned against the consumption of tobacco. Besides affecting your respiratory system, tobacco is also known to affect your sexual health.

Let us take a look at how smoking tobacco can affect your sex life:

Erectile dysfunction

For men, smoking tobacco for a long time can affect their sex life quite severely. Due to the effects of cigarettes on chemicals in the blood vessels, men run a chance of suffering from erectile dysfunction. Erection results when the arteries in the penis expand and fill with blood.

The nerves respond to sexual arousal signals from the brain. However, if the blood vessels are unhealthy due to smoking, an erection might not be physically possible. Reduced fertility

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, smoking can reduce fertility and make it difficult for couples to conceive. For women, smoking can cause problems with the fallopian tubes, including blockages that prevent the egg and sperm from meeting, and an increased risk of ectopic pregnancy. Pregnancy complications

Smoking during pregnancy can put women at a higher risk of complications, such as preterm labour and delivery. Smoking can also result in negative health effects for the baby.

Infants exposed to cigarette smoke and its chemicals in the womb are at risk of a number of complications including: Low birth weight, lungs that fail to develop properly, birth defects such as cleft lip and/or cleft palate, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

World No Tobacco Day 2022 Theme

This year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day is “Tobacco: Threat to our environment.” According to World Health Organization, the harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing. This expansion is adding unnecessary pressure to our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.

