World No Tobacco Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes to Encourage Your Loved Ones to Quit Smoking

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: World No-Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to spread awareness about the consequences of using tobacco. Various seminars and events are organised on this day to help people understand its side effects.

As per the official website, ” Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year and destroys our environment, further harming human health, through the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste.” This year, the theme is “Tobacco – threat to our environment.”

Now, let us take a look at some of the inspiring quotes to mark the day:

“I make it a rule never to smoke while I’m sleeping.” – Mark Twain “The tobacco companies knew quite early on the addictive nature of their product.” – Neil Cavuto “Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs.” – King James “Smoking kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.” – Brooke Shields “Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits and at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers.” – Margaret Chan

Messages to spread awareness:

“You are not living if you are smoking….. you are taking small steps towards a disastrous life….. Say no tosmoking and tobacco to live a healthier and happier life.” “Cigarettes are killers who you yourself buy to kill you….. Truly this is not a sign of a smart and wise man.” “Tobacco has not brought any happiness to anyone but it certainly has taken many lives. Warm greetings on World No Tobacco Day 2022.” “Saying no to tobacco is saying yes to life. Let us save lives around us by making them aware of threats tobacco poses to all of us. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day.” “If you want to live long and live healthy then Tobacco is not the way but leaving Tobacco is the only way.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.