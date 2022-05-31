World No Tobacco Day 2022: What is Passive Smoking? Is it as Dangerous as Smoking a Cigarette?

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: May 31 marks the World No Tobacco Day. Over 8 million people die every year due to tobacco use, states WHO. Hence, Anti-Tobacco Day or World No Tobacco Day is an annual event introduced by WHO to emphasize the devastating, deadly effects of tobacco consumption.

Both, direct tobacco use and second-hand exposure to it, lead to deterioration of acute lower respiratory tract infections and “big five” respiratory diseases comprising asthma, lung cancer, tuberculosis, pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. What is worth paying attention to is, we mustn’t take passive smoking lightly.

Not only does the fatal risks apply to first-hand smokers (tobacco users), the harm is equally adverse for passive smokers. Passive smoking, also known as second-hand smoking just as active smoking could heavily prove hazardous to health. The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protect the environment.’

On World No Tobacco Day, let’s find out the dangers of passive smoking:

Dangers of secondhand smoking (SHS) in children:

Passive smoking/SHS enhances the chances of respiratory illnesses (asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia) in children. Akid spending the first 18 months of its life in a household of active tobacco consumption, develops risks of acute respiratory disorder syndrome, along with being prone to cold, cough, wheeze, breathlessness, asthma attacks, glue ear, lower immunity. Kids subjected to SHS do not have their lungs grow to full potential. There is greater risk of meningococcal disease. It causes sudden unexpected death in infants and fatal sleep accidents.

Dangers of SHS in adults:

Partners living in the same smoky household develop greater risks of coronary heart disease and stroke. Passive smoking makes the blood more sticky and increases the possibility of clot and heart attacks. Progressive blocking of blood vessels, building up of fatty substances, plaques. Mere 30-minutes exposure to SHS leads to irregular blood flow in the vessels. Prolonged exposure leads to atherosclerosis. Leads to decreased antioxidants, vitamins level in the blood. Causes enhanced risk of nasal sinus cancer, throat, larynx, breast cancer, loss of lung function, and other respiratory diseases.

