World Nutella Day 2020: Here's All You Need to Know About the Special Day

If you are a choco lover, you might have never missed a chance to spread Nutella on your bread or paranthas. Flavored with hazelnut and cocoa, Nutella is paradise for most of the people these days. The product was first introduced in Italy in 1964, and has rightly captured the heart of the entire world today.

The popularity of the product is celebrated with the World Nutella Day, first held in 2007 by Nutella enthusiast and blogger Susan Rosso. The cocoa-hazelnut spread is produced by the Italian candy company Ferrero.

History of World Nutella Day

In 2000s, American Blogger Susan Russo, who was living in Italy, used to take jars of Nutella to the United States. That was because it wasn’t easy to find Nutella in US. She wrote a mail to a friend, fellow blogger Shelley Ruelle in 2007, asking her if she wanted to host an International Nutella Day with her. Shelley’s agreed to the idea.

Over the years, the Nutella Day became popular across social media platforms. People had started sharing recipes on Nutella to show their involvement.

However, things went down the wrong lane in April of 2013, Ferrero sent a cease-and-desist letter to Susan, asking her to stop using the name or logo of Nutella. However, they dropped the case in May in the same year.

She still continues to run the World Nutella Day’s media pages, along with the disclaimer, which says ‘it doesn’t express the views of Ferrero in any way’.

