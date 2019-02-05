On World Nutella Day, Here Are Five Dishes That We Would Like to Say, Thank You, Next!

Happy #WorldNutellaDay! How are you celebrating and in which part of the world? Comment here with the name of your city! pic.twitter.com/lagiCTjJqm — World Nutella Day (@nutelladay) February 5, 2019

Use a spoon or shamelessly eat it straight out of the jar with your fingers; Spread it between two bread slices or smear it on to a crusty baguette - Nutella, the divine chocolate Hazelnut spread, is eaten in gazillion different ways around the globe so much that we probably might run out of Nutella but not out of ideas.Having said that, we are aware how pointless the expiration date on the back of this chocolate hazelnut jar is as we all know it is never going to last that long.Even till date, the world remains divided over the people who say,"Nuh-tell-ah," and those who say "New-tell-ah,". The brand loyalists feel strongly about this issue that Nutella's official website had to put out the pronunciation for them.Today on World Nutella Day, fans usually take to their social media handles and post pictures, recipes and videos to spread the hazelnut-love.The Hazelnut spread loyalists think that World Nutella Day should be declared as a holiday in order to honor Nutella.Back in 2007, Sara Rosser, an American blogger who was so passionate about Nutella that she thought Nutella deserved a special day for it's fans, ever since the first World Nutella Day was established on February 5th.On this World Nutella Day, we have rounded up different kind of recipes that Nutella has found ways to bake into and we are not talking desserts.Odd, is the only though that crosses our minds when we imagine Cheetos and cheeseballs being dipped into the Nutella jar. Cheetos and Nutella is clearly like a disastrous marriage. Can we keep them away from eachother, already?Your favorite BBQ wings tossed in Nutella, spicy tomato paste and garlic chili powder. Yes, that is actually a thing. Chicken seems to have really gone wild on the British Isles.We wonder if this combination of sweet and savoury tastes as bizarre as it sounds. Coating Nutella on to fried crisp Bacon strips? We are not so sure.We have already heard about the chicken and Nutella hybrid before but we are actually embarrassed about the combination.Imagine a fully marinated greasy meat kept in the creamy hazelnut spread for full six hours and grill it to perfection topped with cumin, fresh lemon juice and Nutella. We are guessing it's got to be worth the cringe.We love that fact that Nutella turns anything bland tasty when eaten with but dipping vegetables in Nutella sounds pretty gag-worthy. Imagine having a mouthful of pickle with the creamy Nutella. No, thanks.