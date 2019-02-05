LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

On World Nutella Day, Here Are Five Dishes That We Would Like to Say, Thank You, Next!

On this World Nutella Day, we have rounded up bizarre recipes and dishes that Nutella has found ways to bake into and we are not talking desserts. Start scrolling.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 5, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On World Nutella Day, Here Are Five Dishes That We Would Like to Say, Thank You, Next!
World Nutella Day
Loading...
Use a spoon or shamelessly eat it straight out of the jar with your fingers; Spread it between two bread slices or smear it on to a crusty baguette - Nutella, the divine chocolate Hazelnut spread, is eaten in gazillion different ways around the globe so much that we probably might run out of Nutella but not out of ideas.




Having said that, we are aware how pointless the expiration date on the back of this chocolate hazelnut jar is as we all know it is never going to last that long.

Even till date, the world remains divided over the people who say,"Nuh-tell-ah," and those who say "New-tell-ah,". The brand loyalists feel strongly about this issue that Nutella's official website had to put out the pronunciation for them.



Today on World Nutella Day, fans usually take to their social media handles and post pictures, recipes and videos to spread the hazelnut-love.

The Hazelnut spread loyalists think that World Nutella Day should be declared as a holiday in order to honor Nutella.

Back in 2007, Sara Rosser, an American blogger who was so passionate about Nutella that she thought Nutella deserved a special day for it's fans, ever since the first World Nutella Day was established on February 5th.

On this World Nutella Day, we have rounded up different kind of recipes that Nutella has found ways to bake into and we are not talking desserts.

Nutella Cheeseballs/Cheetos:

Odd, is the only though that crosses our minds when we imagine Cheetos and cheeseballs being dipped into the Nutella jar. Cheetos and Nutella is clearly like a disastrous marriage. Can we keep them away from eachother, already?



Nutella Chicken Wings:

Your favorite BBQ wings tossed in Nutella, spicy tomato paste and garlic chili powder. Yes, that is actually a thing. Chicken seems to have really gone wild on the British Isles.



N-1

Nutella Bacon Strips:

We wonder if this combination of sweet and savoury tastes as bizarre as it sounds. Coating Nutella on to fried crisp Bacon strips? We are not so sure.





The Nutella Kebab:

We have already heard about the chicken and Nutella hybrid before but we are actually embarrassed about the combination.



Imagine a fully marinated greasy meat kept in the creamy hazelnut spread for full six hours and grill it to perfection topped with cumin, fresh lemon juice and Nutella. We are guessing it's got to be worth the cringe.

Nutella with Veggies (Carrots, Pickles etc)

We love that fact that Nutella turns anything bland tasty when eaten with but dipping vegetables in Nutella sounds pretty gag-worthy. Imagine having a mouthful of pickle with the creamy Nutella. No, thanks.

8fd72556f941c46384e508ffe3d81c85

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram