World Obesity Day 2022: Here's How to Lose Weight Fast and Safely at Home

World Obesity Day 2022: Obesity is a lifestyle disease that has tripled since the year 1975 and mostly affects children and adolescents. It also affects people of all ages and social groups in several countries. It is one of the major risk factors which lead to hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases. People dealing with obesity are often shamed and blamed because not many are educated about the root cause of the disease. World Obesity Day, observed on March 4 every year, aims to educate people about the disease and help them overcome it. Here are a few tips to follow to lose weight healthily.

Eat a healthy breakfast

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and it is extremely important to eat a healthy fulfilling breakfast as the first meal of your day. For breakfast, chose protein-rich food items like sprouts, egg whites, oats or nuts and seeds. Along with that, consume tea or coffee and try cutting down on the sugar. There are more than a hundred recipes to choose from, for making a healthy breakfast everyday.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is another important thing to follow when you’re trying to lose weight. While drinking fluids be mindful of not drinking tetra pack juice which contains high sugar. Drinking water before meals can make you feel full and help in proper digestion.

Change your diet

Another tip to follow is to change your diet. Consult a renowned dietician before following a certain diet, to know what suits your body well. While dieting it’s important to learn that you must not starve yourself and instead pick healthy food meals.

Exercise

Exercise, move or indulge in any kind of physical activity to burn the extra calories. Exercising does not mean you have to spend hours at the gym. You could sign up for a marathon or walk several miles, play football or do any indoor activity.

Rest enough

Along with staying hydrated and following the right diet, it is crucial to get enough rest or at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Obesity is a lifestyle disease and while you make changes in your routine to lose weight, be mindful to get enough rest too.

