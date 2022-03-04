World Obesity Day 2022: These 7 Foods Can Help You Lose Weight Fast

World Obesity Day 2022: Obesity is a worldwide problem nowadays. Over the years, the rate of obesity and major health risks related to it has increased in alarming numbers. According to World Health Organisation, approximately 800 million people are dealing with this life-alternating disease. It also says the rate of obesity has tripled since 1975 and multiplied five times across all age groups.

As a result, we celebrate World Obesity Day each year on 4th March. It is a unified action of hundreds of organizations and global members to educate people the risk factors associated with obesity.

In this global pandemic, we are busy with our daily lives and work goals, none of us get time to focus on health. So, we gain some stubborn fat which is hard to lose. A mindful diet along with a little exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle. But, choosing apt food items for weight loss might be a difficult task for most of us. If you are confused too, check out this list of foods you should eat for weight loss:

Eggs

It has high proteins, is ideal for breakfast, helps to lose weight. Whole grains

Likewise, oats, brown rice will balance your metabolic health. It has fibre that can be a great part of your diet. Beans

Beans are inexpensive and are considered a great source of protein, and also high in fibre. Nuts

Research shows a handful of almonds, peanuts, walnuts are beneficial for losing weight. Leafy Vegetables

Most importantly, it has been proven that consuming leafy green vegetables is best for your health. Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower are high in fibre. Yogurt

This dairy product is often used for weight loss because it carries a significant amount of protein. Green tea

Green tea is a very popular weight loss element. It is one of the best fast burners. It speeds up the metabolism and reduces excess fat.

This year on World Obesity Day, act smart! Swipe your diet with these 7 useful foods for weight loss, and experience a better outcome.

