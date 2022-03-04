World Obesity Day 2022: What to Eat and Avoid When Trying to Lose Weight

World Obesity Day 2022: Since obesity has reached epidemic proportions worldwide, it’s time for us to act and control how much we eat. The theme of this year’s World Obesity Day celebration is “Everybody Needs to Act”. Most of us are fond of street food or fast food from restaurants. Such savoury eatables are high in calories and other unhealthy ingredients, which can cause weight gain. On the occasion of this World Obesity Day, we share five tips to help obese people lose weight.

What to eat

A wholesome, high-protein breakfast consisting of boiled egg whites, wheat bread, bananas with a cup of coffee will reduce hunger and will help lose weight. Indian foods like idli, poha and dhokla are also good options for reducing body fat. Boiled vegetables also help reduce weight.

What to avoid

Sugary, carbonated drinks, fried and fatty foods like pakora and pizza are high in calories and should be avoided. Embrace green tea instead.

Consume fewer calories

People gain excess weight when the calorie intake becomes higher than the calories burned. Calories are necessary for energy and for those who hit the gym regularly. Too much calorie intake by people who lead a sedentary lifestyle leads to weight gain. Excess calories that the body doesn’t need get turned into fat.

Use a Calorie calculator

Calorie intake can be calculated based on one’s weight, height, lifestyle, gender and age. There are many free-to-use calories calculators available online where one needs to fill in the above data. The results can then be used to guide one’s calorie intake in a day. One can also use a fitness counter watch to track the number of calories burned.

Eat less, eat frequently

Eating large quantities of food a few times a day will not prevent obesity but do the opposite. Since the body is deprived of energy throughout the day, it will absorb whatever calories it gets. Small, frequent meals, however, not only keeps hunger in check but keep the calorie intake to a minimum, helping lose weight.

